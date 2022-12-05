Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 10,632 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $138.43 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $155.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.58 and its 200-day moving average is $123.17.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

