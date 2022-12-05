Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,721,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,459,000 after buying an additional 107,841 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 170,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 70,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,472 shares of company stock worth $12,978,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $203.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

