Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 33,927 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,279 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,927 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 332,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,688,000 after buying an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $69.61 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.20.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

