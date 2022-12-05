AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.2% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 99.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 173,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,770,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.