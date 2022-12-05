Audius Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.79 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $149.46 million and $7.79 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30332324 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear."

