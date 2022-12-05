Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Update

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences

In related news, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $25,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,725.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,802 shares of company stock worth $59,796. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AURA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the second quarter worth $3,608,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 204.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 301,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 202,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 202.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 171,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 39.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AURA opened at $13.12 on Monday. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Aura Biosciences will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Aura Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

