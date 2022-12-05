Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZPI) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.03 Per Share

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZPI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.025 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.85.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

