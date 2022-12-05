AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,792.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $2,533.00 to $2,792.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,494.40.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,571.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,384.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,221.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 123.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 218.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 67.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $51,994,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

