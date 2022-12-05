Axie Infinity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $543.34 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $8.74 or 0.00051534 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $873.06 million and approximately $543.34 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,854,114 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,854,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.1819804 USD and is up 5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $60,775,663.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

