AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,500 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 762,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.55. 2,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,628. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

