Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.76

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.76 and last traded at $79.95, with a volume of 17396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.55.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.