Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.76

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.76 and last traded at $79.95, with a volume of 17396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.90.
AXSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.55.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
