Aziz Aghili Sells 35,205 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Stock

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dana Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of DAN stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 629,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,632. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $25.51.
Dana Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -160.00%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Dana by 478.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Dana during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dana by 121.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dana by 631.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
