Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Invests $24.17 Million in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,647,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,171,000. Cara Therapeutics accounts for about 2.8% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $161,051.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,476.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $161,051.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $12.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

CARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

