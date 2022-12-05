Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 19,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,906 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 1.53. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

