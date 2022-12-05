Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.80 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 90.80 ($1.11). 37,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 296,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.13).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Bakkavor Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.29. The company has a market capitalization of £526.12 million and a PE ratio of 908.00.

Bakkavor Group Cuts Dividend

About Bakkavor Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a GBX 2.77 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.00%.

(Get Rating)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.