Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Tops $286.92 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $6.27 or 0.00036741 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $286.92 million and $8.19 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Balancer has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.84 or 0.05974829 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00502506 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,176.95 or 0.30299934 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,895,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,758,388 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Buying and Selling Balancer
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars.
