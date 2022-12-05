Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Banner Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BNNR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.03. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,269. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Banner Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banner Acquisition by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banner Acquisition by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Banner Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banner Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Banner Acquisition

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

