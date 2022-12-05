Barclays Downgrades Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 105 ($1.26) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 150 ($1.79).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Primary Health Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:PHP traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 113.70 ($1.36). 1,396,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 95.75 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.60 ($1.84). The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 130.07.

Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.46%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Steven Owen bought 28,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £29,961.36 ($35,843.23).

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

