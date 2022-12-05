Barclays Downgrades Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHPGet Rating) to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 105 ($1.26) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 150 ($1.79).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Primary Health Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:PHP traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 113.70 ($1.36). 1,396,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 95.75 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.60 ($1.84). The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 130.07.

Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Steven Owen bought 28,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £29,961.36 ($35,843.23).

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

