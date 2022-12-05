Barclays Raises Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $36.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ARMK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Aramark stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

