Barclays Raises Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $73.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

