Barclays Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$151.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by Barclays from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$143.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.42.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$134.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$185.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$127.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$126.63. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.17%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total transaction of C$509,291.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$733,464.87. Insiders have sold a total of 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,559,529 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

