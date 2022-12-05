Barclays Upgrades Pentair (NYSE:PNR) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

PNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.70.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

