BarnBridge (BOND) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.26 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $39.96 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00023673 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,919,927 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

