Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 6th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BNED opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $139.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 86,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 390.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 616,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 149,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 222,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

