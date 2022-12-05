Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 6th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:BNED opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $139.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.74.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
