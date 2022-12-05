Basic Attention Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.31 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $347.63 million and $22.31 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,773,355 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

