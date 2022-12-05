Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $24.12.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.65 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

Insider Transactions at Bassett Furniture Industries

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,472.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

