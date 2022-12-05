Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($77.32) to €79.00 ($81.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($78.35) to €70.00 ($72.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €81.00 ($83.51) to €80.00 ($82.47) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($82.47) to €77.00 ($79.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $14.51 on Monday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

