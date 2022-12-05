Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €90.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($92.78) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMW. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €80.00 ($82.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($92.78) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($97.94) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($134.02) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of BMW stock traded up €0.12 ($0.12) on Monday, reaching €85.26 ($87.90). 921,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €77.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($69.67) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($103.53).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

