Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.26 and last traded at $44.26. Approximately 1,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,119,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,321,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.