BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Down 6.2%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $187.67 and last traded at $189.30. 3,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 283,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,507 shares of company stock worth $10,273,368. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BeiGene by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in BeiGene by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,370,000 after acquiring an additional 703,530 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in BeiGene by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,286,000 after acquiring an additional 143,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,185,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

