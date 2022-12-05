Belrium Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,263.51 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Belrium token can now be purchased for $4.24 or 0.00024866 BTC on major exchanges. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $18,263.51 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005971 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002601 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008054 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

