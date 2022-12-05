Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.19) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 214.50 ($2.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £366.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 161.40 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.52). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 204.96.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

