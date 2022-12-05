BHP Group (BHP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BHP Group (NYSE: BHP):

11/28/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/24/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/23/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/23/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($25.61) to GBX 2,200 ($26.83).

11/15/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/21/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,200 ($26.83) to GBX 2,250 ($27.44).

10/20/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,310 ($28.17) to GBX 2,330 ($28.41).

10/14/2022 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,410 ($29.39) to GBX 2,310 ($28.17).

10/12/2022 – BHP Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.48. 2,964,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in BHP Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

