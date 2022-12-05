Biconomy (BICO) Trading Up 9.9% This Week

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a market cap of $76.86 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,753,237 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

