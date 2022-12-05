BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Down 12.1% in November

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,388 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,490,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in BioNTech by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in BioNTech by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 402,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,606,000 after purchasing an additional 345,049 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BNTX traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.11. The stock had a trading volume of 24,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average is $150.09. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $321.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.15.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.