BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Down 12.1% in November

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,900 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BIT Mining Stock Performance

BIT Mining stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,928. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. BIT Mining has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

Institutional Trading of BIT Mining

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 30.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 385,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 36.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 1,519.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BIT Mining by 66.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 54,860 shares during the period. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

