Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops One Day Volume of $6.02 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $261.29 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $14.92 or 0.00087864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00271203 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00063026 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

