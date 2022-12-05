Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $15.02 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $15.02 or 0.00088085 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $263.12 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00271679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00062988 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.