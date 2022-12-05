Bitcoin Private (BTCP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.43

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $4.43 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00271241 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00087857 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00063024 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001230 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.