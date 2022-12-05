Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $41.63 or 0.00244866 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $801.19 million and $26.10 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,002.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00651427 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00054947 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000691 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,243,814 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
