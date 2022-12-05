Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 254,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 256,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Blackrock Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.53.

Blackrock Silver ( CVE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

