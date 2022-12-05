BMO Capital Markets Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $41.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.29.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.84%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $386,280.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 50.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 129.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

