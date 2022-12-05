BMO Capital Markets Raises Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$21.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SDE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.56.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$15.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$5.10 and a 1 year high of C$16.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.85.

Spartan Delta Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$171,233.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,136,900. In related news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$171,233.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,136,900. Also, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$597,300.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,037,580.72. Insiders sold 117,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,540 in the last ninety days.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.