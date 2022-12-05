BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of DHF remained flat at $2.32 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.17.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
Read More
