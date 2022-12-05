Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives $325.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDNNY. UBS Group upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 320 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 375 to SEK 325 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 350 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 305 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $74.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

