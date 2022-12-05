Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.60

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.60 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 64775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.99.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.03.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $57,777,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3,658.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,360,000 after purchasing an additional 692,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2,536.7% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,666,000 after purchasing an additional 521,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Further Reading
