Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.60

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.60 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 64775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.99.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $57,777,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3,658.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,360,000 after purchasing an additional 692,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2,536.7% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,666,000 after purchasing an additional 521,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

