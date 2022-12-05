Braintrust One Day Volume Reaches $1.59 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, Braintrust has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Braintrust has a market cap of $79.53 million and $1.59 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

