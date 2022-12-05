Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 293,495 shares.The stock last traded at $10.60 and had previously closed at $10.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. Citigroup downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Braskem Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Braskem by 286.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Braskem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Braskem by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 199,327 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Braskem by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 1,640.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

