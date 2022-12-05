Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Up 5.2% in November

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

BLIN stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgeline Digital

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 39,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,584. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 48,676 shares of company stock worth $67,319 over the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

