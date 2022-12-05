Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Up 5.2% in November

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLINGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BLIN stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 39,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,584. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 48,676 shares of company stock worth $67,319 over the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLINGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

