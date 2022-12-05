Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Target Price at $6.50

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on ViewRay to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 192,790 shares in the company, valued at $906,113. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ViewRay Trading Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $16,264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,864,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,326 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,496,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,008 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ViewRay by 1,680.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 915,731 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRAY opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $867.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.99. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 78.03% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. Analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About ViewRay

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

See Also

